Pirates toppled by Trojans

CHARLOTTE – The Pirates had trouble burying Charlotte’s rushing attack, and were shorthanded among their own veteran backfield crew, which translated to a 52-12 loss to the Trojans in a District15-2A D-II football game Friday.
Freshman quarterback Clayton Forster scored one TD for the Pirates (1-5, 0-2). Jaron Cooper earned six more points. Forster rushed 10 times for 45 yards. Cooper averaged 6.3 on three carries for 19 yards.
Center Point’s season leading rusher Derrick Dominguez recorded 53 yards, 41 below his per game efforts, on six carries before leaving with an undisclosed injury.
The Pirates already entered the game without their second and third rushing leaders in Alexis Hernandez and Houston Fuentes, who sat out with injuries sustained the previous game. Hernandez is averaging 83 yards per game, Fuentes brings 69 yards to the table this season, and Fuentes has solidified the defense.
Freshman Jayden Perlata rushed for 26 yards and Casey Vincent had six yards which rounded out Center Point’s 149 total offense.
Forster’s touchdown was the result of a 43-yard run with 2:51 left in the first half, making the score 30-6. Cooper went in from the 4-yard line with 2:56 on the third quarter clock. Tries for two points failed each time.
Andy Castillo was hard to contain, evidenced by 20 carries for 356 of Charlotte’s 440 yards. Neither team attempted a pass. Castillo scored five touchdowns, and four PATs of the 2-point variety. Charlotte is 5-1, 1-1.
Kevin Sanchez gave the Trojans two more TDs, and a pair of 2-point conversions.
Center Point hosts Brackett (5-2, 2-1) Friday.
CHARLOTTE 52, CENTER POINT 12
Center Point 0 6 6 0 -- 12
Chatrlotte 16 22 14 0 -- 52
1st Qtr: 6:42 CH – Andy Castillo 83-yard run, Castillo 2-pts good; 3:51 CH – Castillo 8-yard run, Castillo 2-pts good
2nd Qtr: 8:12 CH – Castillo 25-yard run, 2-pts failed; 3:38 CH – Kevin Sanchez 9-yard run, Sanchez 2-pts good; 2:51 CP – Clayton Forster 43-yard run, 2-pts failed; 0:06 CH – Kevin Sanchez 1-yard run, Sanchez 2-pts good
3rd Qtr: 11:46 CH – Castillo 49-yard run, Castillo 2-pts good; 2:56 CP – Jaron Cooper 4-yard run, 2-pts failed; 2:04 CH – Castillo 44-yard run, 2-pts failed
TEAM STATS
CENTER POINT CHARLOTTE
1st downs 8 24
Rushes/Yds. 29/149 32/440
Passing Yds. 0 0
Comp/Attp/Int 0-0-0 0-0-0
Total Yds. 149 440
Punts/Avg. 2/39.0 0/0
Fumbles/Lost 0/0 0/0
Penalties 5/45 7/40
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP –Derrick Dominguez 6/53, Clayton Forster 10/45, Jayden Perlata 6/26, Jatronn Cooper 3/19, Casey Vincent 4/6; CH – Castillo 20/356, David Sanchez 6/49, Kevin Sanchez 4/40, Thompson 2/-5
