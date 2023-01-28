Antlers edged 3-2 in district opener to SV

Smithson Valley handed the Antlers a heartbreaking loss Friday, 3-2, when Tivy hosted the Rangers in both team’s District 26-5A soccer starter.
All goals came during the first half.
Will Robinson earned both goals, assisted by Bhodey Miller and Fern Manzano.
Robinson took three shots on goal, while Manzano managed one.
Cris Tienda returned from a pervious injury to man the net, and made 11 saves.
“Cris was unbelievable. He was challenged by Smithson Valley’s physicality but he came out and fought for the team,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “We fought our tails off, and no one in the stands was disappointed in our effort. Smithson Valley is a good senior heavy team. We had four freshmen and four sophomores on the field along with our three seniors."
The Rangers were a Class 6A playoff team last year.
Tivy (4-5-2 overall) travels to Seguin on Friday, Feb. 3.
