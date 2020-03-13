Antlers remain perfect in district, take tourney win

Tivy knocked out 14 hits in a pair of Thursday baseball games, one of which was in District 26-5A play that put Tivy to 4-0 in the district, and the other contest was a tournament game.
The Antlers picked apart San Antonio Kennedy pitchers in the evening at Tivy’s home field to move to 4-0 in district after the 11-0, while the Antlers did the same against Vista Ridge in a first round matchup at the Leander ISD Baseball Tournament.
In the win over the Rockets multiple hits were from Travis White, Coleson Abel, Jack Patterson, Kale Lackey and Fisher Middleton with two each.
Abel, Colton Drake, and Walker Grimes all contributed two RBIs apiece. White scored three runs to lead Tivy, which exploded for five in the third inning to really put the game out of reach for Kennedy.
Drake was the winning pitcher, with five innings pitched. The run rule shortened affair. He allowed one hit, walked only two and struckout nine.
Before coming home in the evening, Tivy blasted Vista Ridge 10-1 in Leander, where the second inning provided five runs for the Antlers.
Cole Miears, Abel, Stoney Rhodes and Grimes all had two hits apiece. Rhodes was responsible for three RBIs to help his cause as starting pitcher in which he went all seven innings, struck out four and walked just one batter.
Two runs each were scored by Miears and Grimes.
Tivy’s next game is slated for Friday, March 20 at the home field with SA Wagner at 1 p.m.
