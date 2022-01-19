Lady Pirates fall to Mason

MASON -- Center Point lost 68-17 to the state's 20th ranked girls team Tuesday when Mason handled the Lady Pirates at Puncher Gym in a District 29-2A contest.
Jazmine Gonzalez led Center Point scoring with five points and Kahly Mendoza was best on the boards with six rebounds.
Mendoza also had a steal, while Kortney Carmouche blocked a shot.
Other points were made by Bianca Bustamante and Andrea Arzola with four each. Mendoza and Carmouche each recorded two.
Toree Beckerson and Bustamante assisted twice apiece.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MASON – JAN 18
CENTER POINT 5 6 0 6 (17)
MASON 14 17 21 16 (68)
CENTER POINT Jazmine Gonzalez 1-1-0-5, Bianca Bustamante 2-0-0-4, Andrea Arzola 2-0-0-4, Kahly Mendoza 1-0-0-2, Kortney Carmouche 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Mason 31, Center Point 11
FT’s: Center Point 2-0 (0.00-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.