Spikes split with Boerne North

HPMS Spikes scored 70 points and allowed none in middle school eighth grade football games played against Boerne North at Spikes Stadium on Tuesday, while the seventh graders struggled in Boerne.
Spikes 8A
The HPMS 8A team was victorious, taking a 38-0 win.
Three touchdowns came in the first quarter when Tomas Arreola had an eight-yard rush. T.K. Davis ran 20 yards and Cameron Benner scored from 25 yards out.
Jake Zirkel kicked all the extra points.
Zirkel added another PAT boot in the second quarter following Guy Flores’ 53-yard race to the endzone.
Anthony Falcon tacked on a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the try after the score was no good.
An additional offensive high point was George Eastland’s 30 rushing yards. Anthony Sanchez, Colin Scherer and Arreola all had tackles for losses on defense, while and Scherer blocked a punt that recovered by Josiah Aguirre.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B also remained in control of the game against Boerne North, recording a 22-0 win.
Eric Bocanegra scored from the one yard line yard line, having the touchdown set up when Sam Baker rushed for 40 yards.
Baker had another 30-yard rush to set up another one-yard score, which was the result of a reception by Gavin Purcell from Hilton Bock.
Purcell followed up with another score that was courtesy of a 15-yard pass from Bock.
Matteo Cardenas kicked a pair of extra points.
Passes thrown by Bock accounted for 25 yards to Alejandro Arreola and 28 yards to Stephen Collier and tosses to Purcell.
Defensive standouts were Joey Garza, Daniel Vasquez, Bo Durr, Tait Sonnenberg and Micah Zastrow, who all made tackles for losses.
Braeden Thibodeaux recovered a fumble for the Spikes.
Spikes 7A
The HPMS 7A squad were edged by Boerne North 32-24.
Aiden Zavala scored twice, running 35 yards and catching a pass that covered 50 yards.
The TD pass was from Seth Shuler, who had a three yard run of his own that gave the Spikes another touchdown
All extra points were successful.
Wesley Miller recovered an onside kick by Aiden Zavala and Brayden Hilerbrand caused a fumble and recovered the loose football.
Cooper Jaimes added 50 rushing yards with five attempts, Wesley Miller had 25 yards on one reception, and Jackson Kerth caught four balls for 65 yds.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team fell to Boerne North 24-6.
Denley Landrum had a four yard run that resulted in Peterson’s lone score.
Madden Brooks had several runs of 15 yards or more.
The Spikes will close out their season Tuesday, taking on Boerne Voss. The eighth grade teams will host, while the seventh graders will travel to Boerne.
