Tivy won both its sub-varsity boys’ basketball games with San Angelo Central to complete a sweep of the visitors Friday night at Antler Gym.
Junior Varsity
Tivy JV took out the Bobcats 60-51.
Sam Ibarra led the way with 18 points, one more than Mason Houston’s 17.
Jackson Way had nine, Erik Rodriguez five, Andrew Valenzuela three and Taylor Lidiak finished with two.
Freshmen
The freshmen did win, although no other details were available.
