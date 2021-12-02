Spikes handle Little Billies

The eighth grade boys’ basketball teams were in Fredericksburg, where they secured wins over the Little Billies in both games.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team held off Frederickssburg, winning 39-26.
George Eastland scored nine points to pace the Spikes.
Colin Rose finished with seven. Davis Caraway added six, as did President Calamaco. Four points came from Dan Guerrero; three from Kahleb Ortiz; and two apiece were chipped in by Anthony Sanchez and T.K. Davis.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team brought home a 49-17 win over the Little Billies.
Guy Flores and from Mikkel Pieper finished with 10 points each. Dylan Melton and Angelito Puno added eight points each. Jeremiah Wright pitched in six. Jake Zirkel finished with four pints, while two were recorded by Anthony Montoya and one from Gavin Purcell.
Spikes 7A
Peterson Middle School seventh graders hosted Fredericksburg in boys’ basketball Monday and won the Spikes 7A game 61-10.
Every player for the Spikes contributed to the scoring.
Ethan Rendon and Aiden Zavala both bucketed 14 points each.
Brandon Montoya added eight. Caleb Elliston posted six. Five each were from Carter Marquez and Seth Shuler. Wesley Miiller netted four and two apiece came from Gavin Whelan and James Riley, plus one from Caleb Peschal.
No results were reported for the Spikes 7B team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.