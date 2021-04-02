Lady Antlers come up short in loop play

KYLE — Five Tivy errors were too much to overcome during a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Kyle Lehman Thursday in District 26-5A road action.
The Lady Antlers’ miscues overshadowed solid pitching performances by starter Jordyn Joy and reliever Amelia Balser, who gave up only one earned run apiece. Joy went 4-1/3 innings, allowing four hits, striking out three and only walking one. Balser pitched 1-1/3 innings where she whiffed one and allowed two hits.
Joy also paced Tivy’s six-hits with three, and Liana Lopez, Shayla Roth and Alyssa Rodriguez all added solo hits.
Earlier in the week, Tivy couldn’t complete a sweep of San Antonio Veterans Memorial after the Patriots snuck out of Kerrville with a 6-3 win in more district action Monday at Lady Antler Field.
Tivy began 26-5A play with a 2-0 mark, with one of its victims being the Judson ISD school, but the Lady Antlers came up short in the rematch despite leading 1-0 after four innings and 3-2 after five. Veterans Memorial scored three runs in the top of the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh to complete its comeback victory.
Ragen Shafer had two of Tivy’s seven hits and drove in one run. Olivia Ortiz added an RBI and was one of five Lady Antlers picking up hits. The others were Gabby Watts, Balser, Hannah Delgado and Ary Hernandez.
Watts, Balser and Hernandez each scored a run.
Joy struck out nine Patriot batters, scattered nine hits and walked one.
The Lady Antlers, 2-9 in district play and 5-14 overall, are scheduled to host Seguin Tuesday before taking Friday off.
