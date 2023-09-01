Lady Spikes take 3-of-4 games from Boerne North

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams won 3-of-4 matches against Boerne North on Thursday, Aug. 31 as the eighth graders swept on the road, and seventh grade teams split at Spikes Gym.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team recorded a three-set win over Boerne North by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 25-23.
Brady Cooksey was high server in terms of points with eight and aces with six.
Lani Kincaid and Sloane Hendricks served five points apiece.
Riley Russ and Brenna Davis had four points each and two points were made by Walker Richards, Campbell Neal, and Merrick Land.
Cooksey led the team with nine kills and shared assists honors with Land as each registered eight each.
Land added five kills in the match, Richards had four kills, Neal had three, and Hendricks two.
Digs leader was Kincaid getting five. Richards had three digs, and two apiece were credited to Russ and Hinley Imel.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team dominated Boerne North in a two-set win, 25-8, 25-14
Alivia Huffman served 15 points, and aced five times for the Lady Spikes.
Lauren Davis had six points, three coming from aces. Byntlee Vasquez made four points, and all were ace serves.
Sydney Harvey, and Taylor Sanchez each ended with a pair of points. Sanchez was good for two digs.
Another service point happened when Harli Austin aced her effort, and more help came from McKenna Lackey with one dig, Johana Garcia also getting a dig and Leah Peschel making one kill.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes competed well against Boerne North, but came up short, losing by set scores of 23-25, 25-15, 18-25.
Parker Jachade served nine points and had 16 digs in the three-set match at HPMS.
Carolina Smithson assisted seven times and managed 13 digs.
Top shot blockers were Emery Hall with nine, Elliott Lackey with eight, and Safari Spears with seven.
Half a dozen digs were made by Annabelle Stebbins and Jaylynn Mitchell, while five apiece came from Sophie Gozalez and Haven Adams. Madylin Smaolsky made three digs.
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team defeated Boerne North in three sets by scores of 24-26, 25-12, 25-20
Kendall Nelson’s 15 service points and six aces headed up the 7B team effort.
Reese Sumrall added 10 points, Reese Wentrcek had seven, and Hadley Dinkla aced four times when HPMS served. More points were by Aiyanna Holmes (4), Olivia Loop (2), and Morgan Sleeper (1).
Mackenzie Hopson and Loop led digs with five and four apiece. Raygen Dunbar assisted once, and had two digs. Katlynn Way was another Lady Spike figuring in the win with an all-around performance.
All teams are in action Thursday, Sep. 7 when the eighth grade team hosts Boerne Voss starting at 5 p.m., and the seventh grade teams travel to Boerne.
