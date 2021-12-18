Warriors squeak by Pirates 53-51

INGRAM – The rematch between Center Point and Ingram Tom Moore was closer, but the Pirates still found themselves short of evening the season series with the Warriors when Ingram managed to squeak out a 53-51 victory Friday.
One week earlier in a tournament, Ingram defeated Center Point 55-48.
Center Point led once, 6-4, in the first half, which was dominated by Ingram that stretched its five-point first quarter lead to nine, 24-15, at halftime.
The deficit became 15 early in the third when the Warriors hit back-to-back three-pointers, and Center Point trailed by 14 at the 4:21 mark before the Pirates’ crew consisting of Nick Zuercher, Derrick Dominguez, and Christian Martinez went to work. The trio sparked Center Point’s 16-3 blitz that narrowed Ingram’s gap to 37-36 when the fourth quarter started.
Zuercher wound up with 25 points and averaged 24 per game in both contests played six days apart. Zuercher also had 13 rebounds in the most recent outing between the two Kerr County schools. Dominguez had 12 points, including a steal and layup with three ticks in the third. Martinez added four points, plus six rebounds.
Zuercher continued damaging the Warriors inside the paint in the fourth quarter when he recorded nine of his points. Dominguez, Alvaro Bustamante, and Nick Davidson were pivotal as well in the rally that saw four lead changes and three ties during the final eight minutes of action. The Pirates last lead was 51-49 when 2:26 remained on the clock. Dominguez put in a layup after taking a pass from Martinez who stole the ball.
The game became locked 51-51 with 1:48 to go and the Warriors were able to seal the deal with 34 seconds before the end.
Bustamante hit a three, ended with five points and six rebounds. Davidson scored four and had two rebounds, while Logan Burley added one point.
Center Point dropped to 2-10 after the setback, but head coach Cory Nichols was not deterred after the game, which closed out the non-district portion of the schedule.
“If we play like this, we’re going to do some damage in district. I was so proud of the way we played,” said Nichols. “Two close games in a week says more about our progress in so many ways. There is no quit in our guys. They do not panic, and that is an epitome of us."
Center Point will host Johnson City on Tuesday in the District29-2A opener for the Pirates.
In a road game preceeding Friday night's game at Ingram, the Pirates were plagued with foul trouble during another two-point loss, 55-53, at D'Hanis.
Leading scorer was Zuercher with 20 points and 11 rebounds despite being hampered with four fouls.
Martinez scored 15 and had nine boards while having three fouls. Davidson picked up three fouls very early in the game and was limited to two rebounds.
Bustamante collected four three-pointers and 10 rebounds. Two points apiece came from Dominguez, Burley and Bryson Smith for Center Point's remaining totals.
The Pirates led 31-20 at half before the Cowboys took advantage of limited court time by Zuercher, Martinez and Davidson which led to D'Hanis going up by one, 40-39, as the fourth quarter began
CENTER POINT PIRATES v D’HANIS – DEC. 15
CENTER POINT 15 16 8 14 (53)
D’HANIS 14 6 20 15 (55)
CP Nick Zuercher 8-0-4-20, Christian Martinez 7-0-1-15, Alvaro Bustamante 0-4-0-12, Logan Burley 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 1-0-0-2, Derrick Dominguez 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Center Point 31, D’Hanis 20
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (4)
FT’s: CP 5-5 (100-percent)
CENTER POINT PIRATES v INGRAM TOM MOORE – DEC. 17
CENTER POINT 8 7 21 15 (51)
ITM 13 11 13 16 (53)
CP Nick Zuercher 9-0-7-25, Alvaro Bustamante 1-1-0-5, Nick Davidson 2-0-0-4, Derrick Dominguez 6-0-0-12, Christian Martinez 2-0-0-4, Logan Burley 0-0-1-1
ITM K. Hightower 2-4-2-18, A. Rendon 3-2-0-12, F. Sanchez 4-0-1-9, S. Kneese 3-0-0-6, B. Martiez 1-1-0-5, M. Broderick 1-0-1-3,
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (1); ITM Hightower (4), Rendon (2), Martinez (1)
FT’s: CP 16-8 (50-percent); ITM 18-4 (22.2-percent)
Rbs: CP Zuercher (13)
