Lady Antlers lose heartbreaker to Smithson Valley

SPRING BRANCH – The Lady Antlers came close to springing an upset against Smithson Valley when the teams went against each other to start the second round of District 26-5A softball games, but the Rangers scrambled for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to eke out a 4-3 win over Tivy on Friday.
“It was really a good game. Our girls fought hard and never gave up,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley.
Tivy overcame a 1-0 deficit to tie the game in the fourth. The Lady Antlers were up 3-2 after six when Smithson Valley rallied to sweep Tivy in district action. The Rangers held a 5-1 decision from an earlier meeting.
Kyra Wheatfall, Jordyn Joy, Shayla Roth and Nezi Chinchilla had hits for Tivy. Wheatfall tripled.
Wheatfall, Millie Howerton and Riley Dill scored Tivy’s runs. Wheatfall, Joy and Roth were responsible for RBI.
Joy took the loss, giving up five hits while striking out six in six and one-third innings.
Tivy hosts Seguin on Thursday in an attempt to eke closer to .500 in district. The loss to Smithson Valley left Tivy 3-5 against the league and 10-9 overall.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY
Friday, March 31
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 -- 3 4 2
SMITHSON VALLEY -- 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 -- 4 5 2
TRIPLE: Kyra Wheatfall
SB: Kenley Tackett, Brooke Jaeger
LP: Jordyn Joy (6 1/3 innings, 5 hits, 6 K’s, 1 earned run, 6 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.