Antlers close season with wins over DS, Champion

DRIPPING SPRINGS – During a season of close contests, it was fitting that Tivy capped the baseball season by beating Dripping Springs 2-1 Friday to end the year.
The win gave the Antlers an 8-8 record for District 26-5A games, 16-16 overall mark and Tivy owns a three-game win streak heading into next Spring.
Throwing district games into the mix, Tivy was involved in 10 one-run games during the season, coming out victorious in five.
Friday’s finale was scoreless until the seventh inning when the Antlers came up with two runs after having two outs and the Tigers made things interesting with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Aiden Cline, Sam Letz and Eric Tenery singled for Tivy and Kale Lackey walked. Letz’s single scored Cline for the go-ahead run. Tenery’s hit brought in Lackey with the winner.
Dripping Springs countered with a one-out sacrifice following a single and double against Letz, who was on in relief of Tenery.
After a walked batter, Letz forced a ground out to end the game and give Tivy a split for the year against one of four playoff teams from District 26-5A.
Letz allowed three hits in two and one-third innings, struckout one, walked one and gave up the one run. Tenery’s time for four and two-thirds showed four hits allowed, five Tigers whiffing and a pair of walks.
Tivy lost earlier, 1-0, to Dripping Springs. The Antlers also notched one-run district victories over Boerne Champion (twice). Other single run losses in district came twice against Alamo Heights twice.
Playoff representatives for District 26-5A are Dripping Springs, Buda Johnson, Alamo Heights, and New Braunfels Canyon.
Tivy seniors Letz and Jake Pankratz will graduate next month. The Antlers expect to be have back seniors-to-be Landon Barnett, Tenery, Lex Lipka, Garrett Abel, Lackey along with incoming juniors Stormy Rhodes, Hayden Kneese, Cline, Bailey Blaker, Adan Hernandez, Tanner Beck and Wiley Flores.
Earlier in the week, Boerne Champion may have won the hits battle Tuesday, but Tivy won where it mattered most, which was on the scoreboard that showed the Antlers edging the Chargers 2-1 to sweep Champion for the season in 26-5A baseball.
The Antlers were outhit 4-1, although the Chargers had half of their connects in the first inning.
Tivy led 2-0 after three innings when Tenery’s single brought across Blaker and Cline.
Blaker was on base with a walk and advanced to second when Kneese laid down a sacrifice bunt. Cline was hit by a pitch, and Lackey walked to load the bases.
Champion scored its run in the fifth, only to be unable to get anything consistent going against Tivy’s stellar pitching which was led by starter Rhodes and reliever Letz.
Rhodes got the win with five innings where he scattered four hits, struckout nine, and worked around six walks. Champion managed to load the bases twice, once in the first and again in the fourth.
Tenery ended the first threat when he snagged a flyball to right field, and Rhodes recorded a strikeout against Champion’s sixth batter in the fourth. Rhodes threw 96 pitches, 54 being K’s.
Letz came on in the sixth and used 18 pitches to retire six consecutive Chargers in the final two frames. Letz threw 13 strikes (72-percent).
“Stormy did not have his best stuff, but he battled and he competed,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ. “Sam was lights out. It was nice for him being a senior to get in there, and have that kind of outing in his last home game."
Tivy’s earlier district win over Champion was by a 3-2 count.
TIVY v DRIPPING SPRINGS – APRIL 29
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -- 2 3 0
DRIPPING SPRINGS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 7 1
WP: Letz
HBP: Rhodes, Cline
TIVY v BOERNE CHAMPION – APRIL 26
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 0 x -- 2 1 1
CHAMPION 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 1 4 0
WP: Rhodes
Save: Letz
HBP: Cline
SB: Letz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.