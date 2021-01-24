Hawks fall in thriller

New Braunfels Christian showed why it's the TAPPS 3A District 6 frontrunner by scratching back from several deficits to finally overcome a gritty Our Lady of the Hills squad, 87-83, in overtime Friday on the Hawks’ home floor.
“It definitely hurts to lose like this on our home court, but I was very proud of our fight and how we played hard. We went blow-to-blow and quarter-to-quarter with them,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said.
It was the Hawks delivering most of the punches early by flying to a 24-13 lead after the first period and maintaining a 34-25 advantage at halftime. OLH’s largest first-half lead was 17 points, 34-17, with 2:45 to halftime before the Wildcats delivered eight straight points that cut into that margin.
OLH withstood another run by the Wildcats in the first few minutes of the third quarter when the lead was sliced to 37-34 before buckets by Chandler Harris and Sam Ibarra put it back to a double-digit lead of 45-34. Harris, Austin McDorman and Treves Hyde banked consecutive field goals later in the period that allowed the Hawks to be in front 51-36, and the quarter finished with OLH leading 58-46 as the final eight minutes of regulation began.
Michael Barraza, Daniel Schultz, Cade Crawley and Ibarra kept the Wildcats at bay until another flurry overtook the Hawks and found the Wildcats with their first lead of the game, 69-67, with 2:53 to go in regulation.
McDorman answered with two free throws to knot the score, then drained a field goal that lifted OLH in front 71-69 with 1:50 remaining. There was another tie, 71-71, but after Ibarra threw in a trey and Crawley followed with a free throw, OLH led 75-72 with only 11 seconds to play.
New Braunfels Christian, however, netted its own buzzer-beating three, and the teams headed into a four-minute OT with the score tied at 75-75.
Ibarra fouled out just six seconds into the extra period, leaving with a team-high 29 points. Harris, Crawley and McDorman scored the Hawks’ eight overtime points and had OLH up 77-76, then within one at 82-81 after six straight points by the Wildcats.
Ibarra’s points were part of his game that included three assists and three steals. Harris and Schultz had 14 points each. Crawley wound up with nine points, McDorman dropped in eight, Barraza finished with five and Hyde netted four.
Schultz and Crawley co-led rebounds with 13 each. Crawley also blocked two shots and assisted twice.
Earlier in the week, OLH tipped off its district campaign with a 54-31 road loss to San Antonio Castle Hills Tuesday.
Ibarra dialed in seven points to lead the Hawks, Schultz and Crawley added six each, and Harris and Dalton Herndon finished with five apiece. Barraza dropped in two points.
OLH (5-9, 0-2) is slated to play at loop rival San Antonio Keystone Tuesday.
