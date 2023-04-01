Vela nets gold, two silver medals in Harper

HARPER – Center Point distance sensation Taylor Vela had another three medals day when he took a gold and two silvers at the Longhorn Relays held Thursday.
Vela won the 800 in a time of 2:06, sandwiching that race between second places in the 3200 (10:22) and 1600 (4:37).
Despite running runnerup in the 1600, Vela did set a new personal record for himself with his time, according to head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Vela’s 26 points made up the bulk of the Pirates 41 that included 13 more from field events, and two on the track.
Houston Fuentes triple jumped to second by leaping 39-8 1/2. Derrick Dominguez pole vaulted 10-6 for fourth. Tyler Bishop long jumped 17-6 3/4 for sixth.
Fuentes and Dominguez made up one-half of the 4x200, along with Hector Cervantes and Mauricio Gallegos. That quartet was sixth at 1:39.
The Pirates finished eighth out of 13 teams, ahead of Medina, D’Hanis, Utopia, Fredericksburg Heritage ad Rocksprings, and behind Bandera, Junction, Comfort, Johnson City, Harper, Ingram, and Nueces Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.