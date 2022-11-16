Lady Pirates fall to Llano in opener

Center Point opened its girls’ basketball season at home Tuesday where the Lady Pirates lost to Llano 34-20.
Jazmine Gonzales had 11 points to lead the Lady Pirates. Toree Beckerson scored seven, and Bianca Bustamante added two.
Beckerson made seven steals, Bustamante pulled down five rebounds, and Jasmine Pena dished three assists.
Gonzalez’ three-pointer tied the score 10-10 late in the first quarter while Beckerson converted one of her thefts into a layup that cut Llano’s lead to 20-18 early in the third.
“For everything we have had to put in, the girls were deliberate in trying to execute things. I was impressed with our effort and energy. There is a lot of basketball left to play and we want to be ready for district,” said Lady Pirates head coach Jerome Perry.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES BOXSCORE
Llano 34, Lady Pirates 20
Center Point – 10 5 3 2 -- 20
Llano -- 14 6 8 6 -- 34
LADY PIRATES – Jazmin Gonzalez 2-1-4-11, Toree Beckerson 3-0-1-7, Bianca Bustamante 0-0-2-2
LLANO – Gwynn 5-2-12, Avery 1-1-0-5, Khira 2-0-1-5, Ciara 2-0-0-4, Reni 1-0-0-2, Avedelle 1-0-0-2, Loralee 1-0-0-2, Lillie 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Llano 20, Center Point 15
Free Throws: Center Point 7 of 9 (77.7-percent), Llano 3 of 10 (30.0-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point -- Gonzalez (1); Llano -- Avery (1)
