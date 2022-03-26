Pirates lose lead, game in late Junction rally

Center Point controlled the narrative through four innings, but Junction wrote the ending in what became a 16-10 setback for the Pirates when they hosted the Eagles on Friday in a District 29-2A baseball game.
The Pirates led 5-1 after the first inning, and 7-1 after four innings. Junction went off for seven runs in the fifth and added six runs in the sixth to come back, sending Center Point to its fifth overall loss of the year (0-2 in district).
Besides a season high in hits, the Pirates scored their most runs in a game thus far and committed just one error.
Casey Vincent and Jeremyah Vela led Center Point bats with three hits. Nick Zuercher, Joseph Fuentes and Derrick Dominguez had two each. Single raps were from Logan Burley, Hector Cervantes and Houston Fuentes.
Zuercher scored three runs, Burley two, while one run apiece was by Joseph Fuentes, Fernando Rivera, Vela, Dominguez and Cervantes.
RBIs were credited to Vela with four, Vincent with two, as well as two apiece to Joseph Fuentes and Houston Fuentes.
Houston Fuentes, Vela, Vincent and Zuercher included doubles among their hits.
The Pirates did steal 12 bases, topped by Zuercher’s four, but left 11 runners stranded.
Center Point used four pitchers in its effort that was spearheaded by Zuercher’s seven strikeout performance in four and two-thirds innings. Rivera, Burley and Cervantes also threw.
Earlier in the week, Center Point lost its District 29-2A baseball opener 16-0 to San Saba on Tuesday in a game where the Armadillos dug up 11 runs in the first inning of the contest that ended after five.
The Pirates managed only four hits, with one apiece from Nick Zuercher, Logan Burley, Jeremyah Vela and Houston Fuentes, who also stole a base when he was on.
Dominguez and Joseph Fuentes were baserunners when they were hit by pitches.
Dominguez started and lasted two-thirds of an inning in which he allowed six hits, struckout two and walked four. Joseph Fuentes threw the final 3 1/3 innings with five hits allowed, one earned run given up, two strikeouts and three walks.
CENTER POINT v JUNCTION – MARCH 25
R H E
CENTER POINT 5 2 0 1 1 1 0 -- 10 15 1
JUNCTION 1 0 0 0 7 6 2 -- 16 13 2
LP: Burley
DBL: H. Fuentes, Vela, Vincent, Zuercher
SB: Zuercher (4), J. Fuentes (2), Cervantes (2), Dominguez (2), Burley, Rivera
LOB: 11
PIRATES v SAN SABA – MARCH 22
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 4 5
SAN SABA 11 2 3 0 x x x -- 16 11 0
LP: Dominguez
SB: H. Fuentes
HBP: Dominguez (2), J. Fuentes
