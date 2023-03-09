Pirates fall to Punchers

Center Point’s momentum gained from its season opening baseball win was corralled by the Mason Punchers 12-0, when both sides began District 28-A baseball action Tuesday, March 7 at Pirates Field.
The Pirates were limited to just Leighton Johnson’s double in terms of hits.
Mason banged out 10 hits against Pirates’ starting pitcher Clayton Forster who was nicked for all 12 earned runs. Forster did strikeout four.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v MASON
Tuesday, March 7
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 1 0
MASION -- 0 6 1 1 4 x x -- 12 10 0
DBL: Leighton Johnson
LP: Clayton Forster (5 innings, 10 hits, 4K’s, 5 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.