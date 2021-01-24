Tivy tops Buda Johnson

BUDA — Tivy’s recent strong of successes reached four games when the Antlers tamed the Jaguars of Buda Johnson, 75-55, in a Saturday afternoon contest that had previously been postponed due to COVID issues at Johnson.
And through a quirk in the District 26-5A pandemic precautionary scheduling, the two teams are slated to meet again Tuesday at Antler Gym.
On Saturday the Antlers had four players hit double digits and a total of nine score en route to upping Tivy’s district record to 5-5 and season mark to 7-11 overall. Caleb Hebert-Dwyer led the way with 18 points, Jaden Frausto and Caleb Fineske each came up with 15, and Jackson Johnston added an even dozen. Quentin Vega chipped in six more, Jake Layton put in three, and Hugo Castorena, Max Kludt and Luke Johnston finished with two apiece.
The Antlers were 12 of 16 at the free throw line.
In addition to this week’s game against Johnson, the Antlers play Friday at New Braunfels Canyon in another district contest. Tip off is 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.