Antlers rebound in fourth quarter to overcome Rangers

SPRING BRANCH – Tivy stormed back from a halftime deficit and after trailing at the end of the third quarter to pick up a 56-48 win over Smithson Valley Tuesday as the Antlers took another step toward their boys’ basketball aspirations.
The Antlers limited the Rangers to just three points in the fourth quarter.
The win was Tivy’s second over the Rangers since District 26-5A games began and improved Tivy to 8-5 for league action. The Antlers’ win marked their 22nd overall.
Mason Carlile ripped the nets for a quartet of three-pointers, and led scoring with 14.
Quentin Vega added 12, Jaden Frausto and Jackson Johnston recorded 10 each, Mekhi Frazier dropped in seven, Luke Johnston chipped in two, and Cade Braaten pitched in one point.
TIVY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY
Friday, Feb. 10
Tivy 56, Smithson Valley 48
Tivy -- 14 16 12 14 -- 56
Smithson Valley 17 15 13 3 -- 48
TIVY – Mason Carlile 1-4-0-14, Quentin Vega 3-2-0-12, Jaden Frausto 3-1-1-1-10, Jackson Johnston 4-0-2-10, Mekhi Frazier 1-1-2-7, Luke Johnston 1-0-0-2, Cade Braaten 0-0-1-1
SV – Cruz 2-3-0-13, Landrie 0-3-0-9, Onezine 3-1-0-9, Diamond 2-1-0-7, Teeple 2-0-0-4, Hines 0-1-0-3, Stephens 1-0-0-2, Gilmore 0-0-1-1
Halftime: SV 32, Tivy 30
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 10 (60-percent); SV – 1 of 3 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (4), Vega (2), Frazier (1), Frausto (1); SV – Cruz (3), Landrie (3), Diamond (1), Hines (1), Oezine (1)
