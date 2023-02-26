BLANCO – The Lady Antlers golf team placed second, while Rayleygh Simpson and Taylor Kubacak tied for second when Tivy made up part of the 15-school field at Vaaler Creek in Blanco in a tournament held Thursday, Feb. 23.
Tivy’s 334 score was three shots back of San Antonio Brandeis’ 331, as were Simpson and Kubacak who carded 72 while the winning score was 69.
Ellie Harris and Avery Freeman registered 95’s playing for the team. Elyse Houdeshell sat at 93, and third among individuals not part of a team.
Following behind Tivy in the team standings were Schertz Clemens 357, New Braunfels 364, SA Cornerstone 364, SA Incarnate Word 367, Wall 371, Fredericksburg 410, Boerne 436, Blanco 440, Geronimo Navarro 461, Bandera 482, Marion 483, Comal Davenport 483, and Comfort 487.
“Raleygh always makes that course look easy. I thought she was steady as always. I know she feels like there were a few more birdies out there for her though. Taylor made a few great recovery shots and putted very well. Both of them were able to overpower the course. I was also very proud of Avery and Ellie for overcoming some bad breaks. They continued to battle and kept us in the event. We only needed a couple more putts to fall and we could've won the team competition. Elyse shot 93 as a medalist for us. Her game is really coming around, and is very fun to watch,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Tivy tackles the Buckhorn course in Comfort Wednesday, Mar. 8.
