Lady Spikes 7A, 7B down Boerne Voss

Hal Peterson Middle School eighth graders fell to Boerne Voss in volleyball matches played at Spikes Gym on Thursday, while the seventh grade teams brought home victories.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team lost 17-25, 13-25.
Addie Kincaid served seven points, which included a pair of aces, and she came away with seven digs and two kills.
Anna Canty wound up with three points, three aces, one assist, two digs and one block. Leilah Rodriguez managed two points, one ace, five digs and one kill.
Leighton Hale had two points, two kills, one assist and three digs. Digs were also recorded by Avery Earl (6), Ryleigh Barney (3), and Madeline Copeland (1).
Lady Sikes 8B
The HPMS 8B volleyball team went three sets before falling 13-25, 25-18, 13-25 to Voss.
Logan Pruitt put up nine points with one kill, four aces and two digs. Victoria Villareal contributed six points, one kill, two aces and three digs.
Emma Clayton logged four points, two kills, two aces, two assists and two digs. Callie Waiser put down three points, which all came from aces.
Caty Taylor added two points, two kills, an ace and four assists. Ava Lea O’Donnell pitched in two points, two kills and two digs.
Belia Gomez added two points and six digs. Ainsley Gilbreath threw down one kill, had one assist and one block.
Addy Bates recorded one dig and one block. Julianna Contreras finished with three digs.
Lady Spikes 7A
In Lady Spkes 7A team action at Boerne Voss’ gym, all players helped out with a dominating 25-4, 25-10 win.
Rhylin Adams had six aces and Rylie Coates had four aces, as well as three kills.
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B volleyball team came out strong and won the first set over Boerne Voss as setter Lauren Cummings served up four aces.
Final scores read 25-9, 25-20
The second set was tight, but six aces by Esther Evans clinched the match in two sets.
The Lady Spikes will take on Medina Valley on Thursday, with the seventh grade teams hosting and the eighth graders on the road.
