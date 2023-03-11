Antlers edged by SA Reagan, down three other teams in home tourney

Tivy’s run of successes was halted by San Antonio Reagan, 4-3, in Saturday’s afternoon affair of the Kerrville Baseball Classic played at Antler Field
The Rattlers bit off three runs over the final three innings of the five-frame game that ended due to a two-hour tourney time limit in effect. Tivy had eked within one run when the game was called following Tivy’s final out in the fifth.
The Antlers’ record stood 10-6-1 after the loss, stopping a seven-game win streak, three of which were during tournament play this weekend.
“We have been playing with the big dogs, and we are on a good run that has given us a feeling of confidence,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ. “It’s not like we’ve played down,” Russ said.
The Rattlers are the third top 10 Class 6A team Tivy has faced this year, and losses have been by less than two runs.
“We are built on pitching and defense, and feel if we can generate five runs a game, we have great opportunities to win,” said Russ.
Tivy came up with two runs in its half of the second after Reagan led 1-0 by taking advantage of three walked batters, a double and single.
Kale Lackey and Eric Tenery boosted the Antlers ahead when Lackey walked, Tenery doubled, and Hayden Kneese singled. Lackey and Tenery were the go-ahead runs.
Tennery and Kneese had two hits each to account for Tivy’s success at the plate. Aiden Cline scored Tivy’s final run.
The Rattlers loaded the bases in the third, and squeezed out a run to tie 2-2. A single scored a run with one out in the fourth to put Reagan back on top, 3-2, and loaded bases again in the fifth equated into Reagan’s final run.
Reagan loaded the bases six times during the game.
“Noah (Zastrow) and Adan (Hernandez) did not have quite their usual velocity. There was probably some fatigue that affected them. We have been playing at such a high level against good competition,” said Russ.
Zastrow, who pitched four innings of no-hit ball in a game at Liberty Hill earlier this season, started and tossed to only four Rattlers before giving way to reliever Andrew Gierisch. Zastrow allowed two hits while walking two.
Gierisch went two and one-third innings and suffered the loss. He allowed two hits and walked three.
Hernandez lasted two innings, gave up two hits, two walks, and two earned runs.
Kneese went the final two-thirds with one hit and one earned run charged against him.
“Hayden came in and had good stuff. In fact we are deep with our pitching, and will have some decisions to make when we play Smithson Valley,” said Russ.
Day 2
Day two action in the Kerrville Baseball Classic saw Tivy produce its first shutout win of the year when the Antlers beat Houston Episcopal 2-0 Friday.
Tivy managed one run in the third inning, and another in the sixth to support pitching efforts from starter Stormy Rhodes and reliever Jayden Harrington.
Rhodes struckout five Knights in two innings before Harrington came on in the third. Harrington struckout two batters enroute to picking up the win.
Rhodes and Harrington were backed up with six hits from Tivy’s lineup with two hits each off the bats of Aiden Cline and Adan Hernandez. Eric Tenery doubled, and Rhodes added a single.
Cine and Garrett Abel scored Tivy’s runs. Tenery was credited with an RBI.
Day 1
Late and mid-inning rallies pushed Tivy to a pair of wins on day one of the Kerrville Baseball Classic.
Tourney openers Thursday, March 9 had the Antlers defeating Corpus Christi Ray 4-2 in a night game at Antler Field after dispatching New Braunfels 5-2 earlier in the day.
Tivy broke a 2-2 tie with CC Ray when the Antlers scored two runs in their bottom half of the sixth inning.
Against New Braunfels the Antlers trailed 1-0 after the first, led 2-1 at the end of five, and put up three runs in the sixth to break a 2-2 deadlock.
The Antlers received complete game pitching from Aiden Cline and Tanner Beck.
Cline went all six innings against CC Ray where he struckout a dozen Texans. Both Texans runs were unearned. Cline threw 63 strikes among 94 pitches.
Beck struckout seven Unicorns in Tivy's game one victory.
Hit wise, Eric Tenery wound up totaling four, Kale Lackey had three, Beck had one, and one each was from Adan Hernandez, Cline, Stormy Rhodes, and Guy Flores.
Rhodes tripled while Beck doubled, and both extra bases coming against CC Ray.
Lackey had three RBI, all of which were in the New Braunfels game. Tenery, Flores, and Rhodes all went for one each.
Runs scored on day one were produced by Hayden Kneese, Beck, Hernandez, Jayden Harrington, Flores, Tenery, and Hailey Blaker.
“We are playing tough right now,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Smithson Valley is first on Tivy’s 26-5A schedule that begins during Spring Break week. The Antlers are in Spring Branch Thursday, March 16. The Rangers are picked to win the district.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA REAGAN
Kerrville Baseball Classic
Saturday, March 11
R H E
TIVY – 2 0 0 0 1 x x -- 3 4 1
SA REAGAN -- 1 0 1 1 1 x x -- 4 7 1
DBL: Eric Tenery
SB: Hayden Kneese
LP: Andrew Gierisch (2 1/3 innings , 2 hits, 3 walks)
TIVY ANTLERS v HOUSTON EPISCOPAL
Kerrville Baseball Classic
Friday, March 10
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 1 0 0 1 x -- 2 6 0
EPISCOPAL -- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 6 1
DBL: Eric Tenery
HBP: Hayden Kneese
SB: Jayden Harrington
WP: Harrington (5 innings, 2 K’s)
TIVY ANTLERS v CORPUS CHRISTI RAY
Kerrville Baseball Classic
Thursday, March 9
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 1 1 0 2 x -- 4 7 3
CC RAY -- 0 0 0 1 1 0 x -- 2 2 2
TRIPLE: Stormy Rhodes
DBL: Tanner Beck
SB: Adan Hernandez, Guy Flores
WP: Aiden Cline (6 innings, 2 hits, 12 K’s, 1 walk)
TIVY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS
Kerrville Baseball Classic
Thursday, March 9
R H E
TIVY – 0 1 0 0 1 3 x -- 5 6 2
NEW BRAUNFELS -- 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 -- 2 5 2
HBP: Rhodes
WP: Tanner Beck (7 innings, 5 hits, 7 K’s, 2 walks)
