Still in the race

Tivy stayed in contention for a playoff spot among District 26-5A’s basketball circle with a 44-32 win over Seguin Tuesday on the local hardwood.
“It’s a big win,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said of the victory, which gave the Lady Antlers a district sweep of the Lady Matadors while upping their loop record to 8-4. “Seguin is much improved. Their coaching staff has done a good job. We gave up some offensive rebounds, but we were also able to run our offense and work on some things at the end of the game.”
Tivy grabbed a quick 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but Seguin trimmed the score to 16-9 with its own run as the period ended. Ashlynn Way, Ashlee Zirkel, Riley Dill and Cassidy Harmon keyed the Lady Antlers’ early scoring burst.
Seguin made a mild run in the second quarter, creeping to within 20-16 at one point, but a Dill bucket with 31 ticks on the clock put Tivy ahead 22-16 at the break.
The Lady Antlers upped their edge to 37-25 at the end of the third quarter before executing some offensive maneuvers designed for an as-needed basis in the final eight minutes.
Tivy went to the free throw line only six times, sinking five. Way and Zirkel finished with 13 points each, Dill fired in 10, and Harmon, Jaime Jackson, Stella Hendricks and Laurel Pruitt all scored two apiece, while fresh legs at times were put on the floor by Jaida Davis and Laila Casillas.
Tivy, 11-8 overall, is off Friday before continuing district action next Tuesday at Buda Johnson in a 6:30 p.m. matchup.
-----
In junior varsity play Tuesday, Tivy knocked off District 26-5A rival Seguin 28-13 Tuesday at Antler Gym. Solaya Gorham led the Lady Antlers with 11 points and was followed by Genesis Nieto with six, Desiree Abrigo and Ali Guardiola with five each, and Jacie Wright with a free throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.