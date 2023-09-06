Lady Antlers ready for district after big win over Antonian

TFND was on display by the ton Tuesday, Sep. 5 when the Lady Antlers held off San Antonio Antonian in three extremely hard-played sets of non-district volleyball where Tivy defended its home court, 28-26, 27-25, 25-18.
Tivy faced early deficits in all three sets before dispatching the Lady Apaches who went 5-0 against the Lady Antlers last season. Antonian entered the most recent meeting having a 24-7 record. Tivy claimed its ninth straight victim with the victory.
Like two heavyweights trading punches, particularly in the first two sets, early rounds went to Antonian. Leads were never out of reach, however, for Tivy.
The Lady Antlers gained the upper hand in set one by breaking Antonian’s serve to tie the score 10-10, and edging ahead 16-10 off the strength of serves by Maddie Fiedler, blocks from Stella Hendricks and Reelyn Andreas, and kills by Hendricks.
Hendricks finished the match with 14 kills, one block, and added in eight digs. Andreas ended with 18 digs, two assists, one block, and one kill.
Despite Tivy’s eventual advantage, the first set did become a back-and-forth affair that Tivy never relinquished the lead of, but did find itself tied in four times down the stretch. The last deadlock, 26-26, was broken when Leighton Hale’s serving was complimented from Karlyn Dyal’s kill that gave the set to Tivy.
Dyal registered assisted 19 times, turned in 17 digs, and posted 10 kills. Dyal led the team with her assists. Hale showed with 13 digs, and three assists.
Tivy tied the second set early, 6-6, when Taylor Kubacak showed why she was recently selected as the SA Express-News’ Player of the Week. Kubacak threw down one of her match high 19 kills breaking the stalemate, followed with three service points that boosted Tivy up 9-6, and the Lady Antlers refused to trail again although Antonian did hammer away enough to stay even at 22-22, 24-24, and 25-25.
Another Kubacak kill broke the final tie, and Kubacak served the set winner that came when Hendricks’ hard hit was misplayed by Antonian’s side. Kubacak helped salvage a number of points by virtue of 21 digs, and assisted 14 times while pacing Tivy in kills and digs.
Less drama ensued in the final set, even though Antonian served itself up to another early lead. Kubacak killing shots, coupled with Andreas’ serving put Tivy ahead for good after a 4-4 knot was undone.
Tivy upped it lead to as many as nine points, 20-11, when Antonian proved why it is a perennial TAPPS big-school favorite by cutting Tivy’s margin to five. Hendricks managed Tivy’s set wining hit, however, which allowed the Lady Antlers their 18th win.
Maddie Fiedler was at the service line on three occasions in the deciding set, and performed solidly through the match where she ended with 12 assists, and 14 digs.
Judah Davis had three kills and three digs in the win.
“This was a great win for us, “said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
“We had to bring a certain level of intensity and extend plays. We did a good job of finding the balls, and stayed disciplined. It was probably our most complete match of the season.”
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
V SA Antonian
Tuesday, Sep. 5
Tivy over Antonian 28-26, 27-25, 25-18
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Taylor Kubacak 19, Stella Hendricks 14, Karlyn Dyal 10, Judah Davis 3, Reelyn Andreas, Addie Kincaid 1; Aces: Kubacak, Maddie Fiedler 1; Assists: Dyal 19, Kubacak 14, Fiedler 12, Leighton Hale 3, Andreas 2; Blocks: Andreas, Hendricks, Kincaid 1
Digs: Kubacak 21, Andreas 18, Dyal 17, Fiedler 14, Hale 13, Hendricks 8, Davis 3
Tivy Record : 18-8
