Hawks can't hold off Bracken Christian

OLH turned a deep deficit into a brief lead in the first half, but could not sustain enroute to a Bulverde Bracken Christian 61-53 loss in a non-district basketball matchup between the two schools at the Hawks home gym Friday.
The Hawks trailed by as many as 11 in the first period and were behind 17-9 early in the second before they went on a 12-0 run that put them in the lead, 21-17, just two minutes deep into the period.
Bracken Christian answered by outscoring the Hawks 13-5 the remainder of the quarter to lead 30-26 at half and never gave up the edge as OLH fell to 1-4 with the setback.
“I thought we were in a good position once we went ahead, but we got out-aggressed on the floor and wound up not applying pressure to Bracken,” said OLH head coach Stuart Schultz. “Our man-look zone is supposed to pressure, but we wound up giving Bracken too many open looks."
The Warriors went on runs of 7-0 and 6-0 in the third quarter when they built the lead to 49-34.
Daniel Schultz, Treves Hyde, Michael Barraza, and Sam Ibarra dialed up a similar streak of 9-0 to begin the fourth that got the Hawks within 49-43 with 4:28 to play. Bracken went back in front by double digits again late in the quarter, 59-49, after eight consecutive points.
Daniel Schultz was high-point Hawk with 17 and Ibarra had 13 before fouling out with 2:05 remaining in the game. Hyde finished with eight pointss Barraza added seven points. Austin McDorman pitched in five and Jacob Peak three.
The Hawks will host Harper on Tuesday and travel to Marble Falls for a tournament later in the week.
OLH HAWKS v BRACKEN CHRISTIAN– DEC. 3
OLH 9 17 8 19 (53)
BRACKEN 15 15 19 12 (61)
OLH Daniel Schultz 6-0-5-17, Sam Ibarra 3-2-1-13, Treves Hyde 2-0-4-8, Michael Barraza 1-0-5-7, Austin McDorman 1-1-0-5, Jacob Peak 0-1-0-3
BRACKEN C. Marquez 7-3-6-29, C. Wheelock 4-1-0-11, W. Parsons 4-0-0-8, N. Herring 2-0-1-5, D. Merz 4-0-0-8
Halftime: Bracken 30, OLH 26
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (2), McDorman (1), Jacob Peak (1); Hays Marquez (3), Wheelock (1)
FT’s: OLH 19-15 (78.9-percent), Bracken 10-7 (70-percent)
Records: OLH (1-4), Bracken (6-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.