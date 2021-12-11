Lady Spikes record 3 of 4 wins over Voss

Peterson Middle School Lady Spikes basketball teams were successful in three of four games against Boerne Voss on Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team won a nail-biter, 24-22, at Voss.
HPMS was up 15-9 at halftime.
Addie Kincaid scored 11 points and had six rebounds for Peterson.
Desire Alvarado held control of the boards with15 rebounds and scored two points.
Leilah Rodriguez’ point total was six and she had five rebounds. Yasmine Lara scored three and had the same number of rebounds. Melina Campos added two points.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team fell 18-13 to Boerne Voss.
Points were scored by Katelynn Sanders with four. Juliana Contreras, Madison Garces, Emma Clayton and Abigayle Maloney each finished with two, while Abigail Watkins added a free throw.
Top rebounders were Maloney with six, and Watkins with five.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, the HPMS 7A girls won 23-19 in a game that became close when Voss outscored the Lady Spikes 11-6 in the third period.
Remaining quarters favored HPMS 17-8, including 5-0 in the first.
Points were scored by Abigail Smithson with eight, Rhiley Miller having six, Audrey Nelson at five, and Brynn Lidiak and Antonia Brown with two each.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team dominated its game 29-4 when Voss was held scoreless in the first half. Peterson led 18-0 at the break.
Gracie Thomas scored 10 points as one of eight players netting some.
Lauren Cummings and K.B. Brown added four each. Ava Campos pitched in three points. Two apiece were produce by Emery Davila, Lauren Holland, Rylan Adams and Esther Evans.
All teams play again on Wednesday (changed from Tuesday) at home against Medina Valley for the eighth grade while seventh graders travel to Castroville.
