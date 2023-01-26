Lady Antler JV, freshmen sweep Seguin

The warmup acts for Tivy’s varsity girls’ decision over Seguin showed up in the form of the junior varsity and freshmen basketball teams winning their games over Seguin as well on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Antler Gym.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Lady Antlers defeated Seguin 67-18.
Leilah Rodriguez with 15, Julie Pena with 14, Syrie Nicolas with 13 and My Tran Dang with 12 gave the JV four double-digit scorers.
Victoria Way added in eight points, while Jacie Wright had five.
Freshmen
The Lady Antler freshmen picked up their fourth district win by beating Seguin 32-26.
Abigayle Maloney’s 11 points led the Lady Antlers.
Madison Garces picked up eight points, Yasmine Lara five and Leilah Ramirez and Abigail Watkins dropped in four each.
