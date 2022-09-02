Antler JV overcomes Comal Davenport in second half, wins 27-24

Tivy rallied from a 16-13 halftime deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, then turned back a fourth-quarter rally by visiting Comal Davenport en route to a 27-24 win over the visiting Wolves in non-district junior varsity action Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Domynik Vasquez and Cade Jones ran for two touchdowns each, and Juan Pablo Rivera booted three extra-point kicks as Tivy moved to 2-0 on the season.
Vasquez’s 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter rallied the Antlers to a 6-3 lead, and after Davenport pulled ahead 9-6, Jones scored on a 13-yard TD run. Rivera’s PAT kick put Tivy up 13-9.
Davenport answered with a touchdown before halftime to lead 16-13 at the break, but Vasquez’s 3-yard TD run on the Antlers’ first drive of the second half and another Rivera kick moved Tivy back in front, 20-16.
Jones added to that edge with an 18-yard scoring romp in the fourth quarter, and Rivera’s final PAT of the night gave the Antlers a 27-16 lead.
Tivy would need the cushion. Davenport quarterback Mason Falcone scored on a 29-yard run with 6:17 remaining, and the Wolves’ 2-point conversion run cut the score to 27-24.
Davenport got one final possession with 1:55 remaining, but Tivy’s defense turned back the threat to secure the win.
The Antlers continue non-district play next Thursday in Fredericksburg. Game time is 7 p.m.
