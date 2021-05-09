Lady Pirates earn All-District honors

Center Point led the way in District 28-2A All-District softball selections after sophomore Kaylee Blackledge earned Most Valuable Player honors for the 2021 season.
Lady Pirates selected to the first-team All-District lineup included Victoria Beckerson, Destiny Johnson and Karleopy Grano-Serrano, and Center Point’s Celeste Cervantes, Stephanie Lopez and Chloe Williams were second-team honorees.
Lady Pirates Tania Duran, Tanya Macklin, Gisel Valenzuela and Natalie Whitworth were all named honorable mention All-District in postseason balloting.
First-team Academic All-District slots were awarded to Blackledge, Grano-Serrano, Macklin and Chasity Holt.
Center Point finished the season 10-4 in district play and 13-6 overall.
In addition to the Blackledge’s MVP superlatives, other top district honorees included Offensive Player of the Year Taylor Evans of Harper, Defensive Player of the Year Shay Zbytovsky from Johnson City, Pitcher of the Year Tara Bolley of Mason, Utility Player of the Year Brittany Evans from Harper, and Newcomer of the Year Camryn Loeffler of Mason.
