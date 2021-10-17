Wrase, Pena advance to regionals

SEGUIN – Tivy qualified two individual runners to the regional meet based on results at Friday’s District 26-5A Cross Country Meet held at Stracke Park in Seguin.
Alyssa Pena finished seventh and advanced as one of the top 10 finishers not on a qualifying team. Her 5K time was 19:24.
Ethan Wrase came in 10th in a time of 17:03, also for 5K, and joins Pena for Region IV races to be held in Corpus Christi on Oct. 25.
Pena led the Lady Antlers to sixth place among teams at the meet which were headlined by Boerne Champion, Dripping Springs, New Braunfels Canyon, Alamo Heights, and Tivy in front of Buda Johnson, Seguin, and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Ethan Wrase’s effort was part of the sixth place turned in by the Antlers, who were ahead of Veterans Memorial, Seguin and Kyle Lehman while front runners were Champion, Alamo Heights, Johnson, NB Canyon, and Dripping Springs.
The top three teams advance to regional.
Also representing at district in the varsity girls’ division were Carolyn Bond (21st, 20:57), Abigail Anson (22nd, 21L05), Makayla Foster (33rd, 22:24), Leah Neal (35th, 22:35), and Ximena Tinajero (40th, 23:43).
Varsity Antlers running with Ethan Wrase were Luke Wrase (25th, 17:53), Santana Flores (39th, 19:12), Lawson Behrens (50th, 20:40), Enrique Segura (51st, 20:51), and Cameron Bell (60th, 23:52).
Kendyl Turner ran 24:41 for 31st in JV girls and Peter Lockwood was the best JV boy with 19:15 for 23rd.
