Lady Antlers blank Seguin, edged by NB Canyon

After winning all four previous home games, Tivy suffered a loss on its home pitch when New Braunfels Canyon needed one goal to beat the Lady Antlers 1-0 in a District 26-5A soccer match Saturday at Antler Stadium.
The contest was originally planned for a usual weeknight, but weather conditions forced postponement until the weekend.
Tivy was 4-0 at home, all shutouts, but is 1-2 in district after its recent two-game homestand. Tivy beat Seguin before losing out to Canyon.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Antlers recorded their fifth soccer win of the year – all by shutouts – when they blanked Seguin 5-0 in 26-5A play at Tivy’s home confines Friday.
Ashley Cale booted two of Tivy’s goals, and single makes came from Stella Hendricks, Carolyn Bond, and Rowyn Bowlby.
Hendricks, Rowyn Bowlby, and Delaney Engstrom assisted on goals.
Melina Campos took a pair of shots. Pheadra Bowlby, Bond, Rowyn Bowlby, and Lauryn Rodgers all managed one opportunity.
At goal, Taylor McCrory saved five shots for Tivy. McCrory totaled 14 saves after Tivy’s first two district contests.
“This was not a bad effort for sitting for three days,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia in reference to the team being weathered out and unable to practice.
“The girls kept their energy despite not getting any touches until the game, and our rhythm was good. Even when we made substitutions our rhythm stayed strong,” Garcia said.
Tivy went to 5-3-1 overall and 1-1 inside the district.
The Lady Antlers, 5-4-1 for all games, travel to San Antonio Wagner on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.