Jasso district MVP; Pelton, Rodriguez first team selections

Senior Alliyah Jasso headlines a total of 10 Lady Antlers on the 26-5A girls’ all-district soccer team that was recently released after selections by district coaches, despite the fact the season was unable to continue once coronavirus protocols were put in place.
Jasso was named as the MVP goalkeeper with seven shutouts to her credit for Tivy, which was sitting 8-5 in district when the plug was pulled.
Tivy was in need of a win in one of its final two games in order to be in a position for a second consecutive playoff berth. The Lady Antlers ended an abbreviated season 13-7-3 overall.
Tivy’s two first team representatives are sophomore Zoe Pelton and senior Aleyce Rodriguez.
Junior Malia Kniffen, sophomores MacKenzie Caraway and Dannie Marks, plus freshman Ashley Cale are second team picks.
Honorable mention team members are senior Rosmary Chavez, junior Hailey Erlund, and freshman Bella Aguilar.
Boerne Champion, and SA Veterans Memorial led the way with four first-teamers. SA Harandale and Wagner had three players each. Memorial, McCollum, Kennedy, and Seguin were represented with one player apiece on the first team.
Excluding honorable mentions, Champion and Veterans Memorial placed eight payers either first or second team. Harlandale and Wagner had six, Memorial, McCollum, and Seguin three each, and Kennedy two.
