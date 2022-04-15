Pirates record first win with 16-6 rout over Junction

JUNCTION – Center Point beat Junction 16-6 in a District 29-2A baseball game played Thursday that gave the Pirates their first win of the season.
The Pirates had only scored 26 runs in their previous nine games before rattling Junction for three runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the fourth, and seven in the pivotal fifth when the contest was called due to high school baseball’s 10-run rule.
Center Point also banged out 16 hits for a season high at the plate and had seven players with two hits apiece.
Nick Zuercher powered the Pirates with a homerun, while Hector Cervantes and Fernando Rivera doubled.
Logan Burley, Joseph Fuentes, Jeremyah Vela, Fernando Rivera and Houston Fuentes also tagged the Eagles for multiple hits.
Derrick Dominguez and Jose Castaneda managed one hit each.
Zuercher dominated RBIs with four, Cervantes had three, two were by Joseph Fuentes and Vela, plus one each came from Rivera, Dominguez and Castaneda.
Burley, Zuercher and Joseph Fuentes all scored three runs. Vela crossed the plate twice. Single runs were scored by Dominguez, Cervantes, Castaneda, Houston Fuentes and Ashton Kettinger.
The Pirates were adept at base stealing as well with seven, topped by two each from Houston Fuentes and Castaneda.
Zuercher’s standout performance continued on the mound, where he threw four innings in which he spread out six Junction hits and struck out two Eagles.
Dominguez pitched one inning of relief with one strikeout to his credit.
CENTER POINT v JUNCTION – APRIL 14
R H E
CENTER POINT 3 4 0 2 7 x x -- 16 16 4
JUNCTION 0 0 3 2 1 x x -- 6 6 0
WP: Zuercher
HR: Zuercher
DBL: Cervantes, Rivera
HBP: Rivera (2), J. Fuentes, Castaneda
SB: H. Fuentes (2), Castaneda (2), Burley, Cervantes, Vela, Zuercher
LOB: 5
