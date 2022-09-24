Rough night for Tivy

LIBERTY HILL - State-ranked Liberty Hill showed why its the District 13-5A Division II front runner Friday, rolling past Tivy 63-6 in both teams’ loop opener at Panther Field.
The No. 2-ranked Panthers, a state-finalist a year ago, scored on eight of nine offensive possessions (the lone exception coming on a three-kneel series in the closing seconds of the game), and added a defensive TD as well in improving to 4-1 on the season and jumping out to a 1-0 start in district action.
Liberty Hill piled up 548 yards of total offense, all on the ground, including a 208-yard, four-touchdown showing by junior running back Ben Carter. Carter scored on runs of 21, 40, 44 and 35 yards, and teammate Joe Pitchford chipped in a pair of TDS on jaunts of 8 yards and 1 yard.
Noah Long scored from 12 yards out for the Panthers, and Samuel Knox recovered a fumble in Tivy’s end zone as Liberty Hill built a 56-0 lead through three quarters.
The Antlers finally snapped the shutout on senior Logan Edmonds’ 1-yard scoring plunge just under six minutes into the fourth quarter, but the Panthers answered with a final TD on a 1-yard run by Jaxson Hines with 6:21 left to play.
Tivy moved the ball well early in the night, but saw a game-tying touchdown run by Kale Lackey on its second offensive series nullified by a penalty.
“The kids played hard,” Antler coach David Jones said. “We moved the ball up and down the field. We just couldn’t punch it in the end zone when we needed to.
“We’ve got five games left,” Jones said. “We’ve gotta take care of Bastrop and we’ll be right in the middle of it. Everybody’s going for second place because nobody’s going to beat that group (Liberty Hill).”
Edmonds finished the night with 16 carries for 91 yards and added three catches for another 17 yards.
Lackey completed 19 of 24 passes for 195 yards, while Jackson Johnston led Tivy’s receivers with two catches for 41 yards. Jake Layton hauled in four passes for 41 yards, Aidan Varwig had a 39-yard catch, and Lake Audrain grabbed four passes for 27 yards. Treves Hyde finished with four catches for 22 yards.
Tivy (2-3, 0-1) returns home next Friday to host Bastrop in more 13-5A DII action. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
