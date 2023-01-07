Rough first half dooms Lady Antlers against Wagner

SAN ANTONIO – First half scoring woes did in the Lady Antlers when they lost their second straight District 26-5A basketball game Friday as San Antonio Wagner collected a 47-35 win over Tivy.
The Lady Antlers trailed at halftime, 30-13 and owned the second half ever-so-slightly, but the Thunderbirds were able to stay unbeaten in district by going to 5-0. Tivy, meanwhile, slipped to 3-2 after winning its first three.
Riley Dill scored 16 points, Emma Schumacher bucketed seven, Solaya Gorham made six, Maddie Fiedler added four and Desiree Abrigo chipped in two.
Dill and Gorham brought down 12 rebounds each. Fiedler dished three assists and had two steals to pace Tivy in those areas.
Tivy visits San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday to finish up the first round of loop games.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Friday, Jan. 6
SA Wagner 47, Tivy 35
Tivy – 7 6 13 9 -- 35
Wagner -- 14 16 9 8 -- 47
Tivy – Riley Dill 5-0-6-16, Emma Schumacher 3-0-1-7, Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Maddie Fiedler 1-0-2-4, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-2-2
Wagner – Sneed 6-2-2-20, Sancho 0-3-0-9, Reese 4-0-0-8, Moore 0-1-0-3, Mass 1-0-1-3, Williams 1-0-1-3, Bigley 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Wagner 30, Tivy 13
Free Throws: Tivy – 11 of 16 (68.7-percent); Wagner – 5 of 9 (55-percent)
3-pointers: Wagner – Sancho (3), Sneed (2), Moore (1)
