Lady Antlers down Boerne, Floresville; fall to Coernerstone

Tivy muzzled Boerne’s Greyhounds 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 25-18 in four sets of non-district volleyball played at Antler Gym on Friday.
The victory evened Tivy’s early season record at 1-1, and was only the second loss of the year for Boerne, which came into the match 10-1.
Ally Scheidle bashed Boerne for 25 kills, 18 digs and had one block to top things off.
Neva Henderson stepped up with 27 assists, while Kierson Jalowy served three aces.
Junior Varsity
The Tivy junior varsity team took their matches against Boerne in three sets 25-17, 22-25 and 25-18.
Karlyn Dyal dialed up 10 Kills and 4 assists. Alexis Burrows led the team in assists with 14. Tops in digs leader was Hannah Cox with nine and she had three aces when serving.
Stella Hendricks added 3 kills and 6 digs.
Saturday action
The Lady Antlers went 1-1 in volleyball matches with Floresville and San Antonio Cornerstone Christian on Saturday as the they prepare to open District 26-5A schedule Friday.
Floresville fell to Tivy 26-24, 25-15, 25-11 with Ally Scheidle tallying 16 kills, three aces, and seven digs.
Neva Henderson assisted 18 times, while Hailey Davis joined Scheidle atop the aces board with her own trio of serves and made three and one-half blocks during the match. Tyler Elkins complimented digs with seven of her own.
Cornerstone Christian won in three sets, all of which were close according to Tivy’s head coach Stephanie Coates.
“We played a solid match against Cornerstone. We had them down 24-22 in one set and all the sets ended in in the close 20’s, but we made few too many errors down the stretch,” said Coates.
Scheidle and Keirson Jalowy had 16 kills apiece. Henderson had the same number of assists (16), and Elkins was good for 18 digs. Ace leaders were Davis and Henderson at three each. Davis’s four blocks led Tivy.
Tivy hosts Alamo Heights on Friday to start district play. Varsity first serve is at 6:30 p.m. after the freshmen and junior varsity matches that begin at 5:15 p.m.
