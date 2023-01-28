NEW BRAUNFELS – Our Lady of the Hills could not keep the momentum going from its first district soccer win when the Hawks were instead shutout 7-0 by New Braunfels Christian on Thursday.
“As far as any positive takeaways from the game, we did move the ball well and connect on passes late in the second half. We settled into the field size and started getting good strings or possessions working off each other. We just couldn't connect in the final third for a solid shot on goal. Hayden had an amazing game, probably getting about 30 saves including one off a penalty kick. It was just unfortunate seven slid through,” said OLH head coach Bishop Wood.
OLH saw its district mark drop to 2-4, and overall record go to 3-7-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.