Lady Antlers sweep Seguin

SEGUIN – The Lady Antlers continued jockeying for playoff seeding from District 26-5A’s basketball race by finishing off a season sweep of Seguin, 43-29, on Friday night at Matador Gym.
Tivy is 20-10 overall and, more importantly 10-2 against the league. In an earlier meeting the Lady Antlers beat the Lady Matadors by 19 in Kerrville.
Emma Schumacher hit for 14 points as Tivy’s high-pointer, including a pair of three-pointers to take her extra-long-range total to 27 for the season.
Ashlee Zirkel returned to the lineup and had eight points after sitting out the team’s previous game with an ankle injury. Riley Dill recorded seven points, which consisted of one trey.
Stella Hendricks added five points in her second game back after missing the previous three. Jaida Davis made four. Desiree Abrigo and Solaya Gorham finished with two each and Reelyn Andreas registered one.
The Lady Antlers have four more regular season games on their schedule, which consists of two at home and two on the road. Buda Johnson is Friday’s home court opponent and Tivy closes out home action with Boerne Champion on Friday, Feb. 4. Road games are at New Braunfels Canyon and Dripping Springs.
Tivy and Champion had the same number of district losses after last Friday’s action. New Braunfels Canyon was perfect (12-0) and Johnson was 5-6.
Junior Varsity
Tivy’s junior varsity team also had 43 points in an 11-point victory, 43-32, over Seguin.
Maddy Fiedler popped in 15 points to lead Tivy.
My Tran Dang and Victoria Way both had nine each. Julie Pena scored six and Kyra Wheatfall pitched in four.
LADY ANTLERS v SEGUIN – JAN 21
TIVY 17 6 12 8 (43)
SEGUIN 9 7 9 4 (29)
TIVY Emma Schumacher 4-2-0-14, Ashlee Zirkel 4-0-0-8, Riley Dill 2-1-0-7, Stella Hendricks 2-0-1-5, Jaida Davis 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-2-2, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2, Reelyn Andreas 0-0-1-1
SEGUIN Roberts 6-0-3-15, Brittain 1-2-1-9, Zusije 0-1-0-3, Liujuano 1-0-0-2
3 Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (2), Dill (1); Seguin Brittain (2), Zusije (1)
FT’s: Tivy 10-4 (40-percent), Seguin 7-4 (57.1-percent)
