Spikes 8A undefeated, claim district title in final game

A 38-14 win over Boerne Voss wrapped up the season and a middle school district championship for HPMS’ 8A football team Tuesday at Spikes Stadium, highlighting a big night for Hal Peterson Middle School football teams.
Spikes 8A
Guy Flores started the touchdown parade with a 13-yard run in the first quarter and Case Land’s 27-yard touchdown reception from Colin Rose accounted for another score in the same period.
Rose added a two-yard rushing touchdown of his own in the second quarter, while Colin Scherer chipped in six more points on a 12-yard run. Rose also had a run of 35 yards.
Cameron Benner’s 1-yard TD rush accounted for the final endzone trip.
All extra-point kicks were good, and TK Davis showed some form with a 30-yard run during the game.
Defensively, Tomas Arreola, Anthony Sanchez, Mikkel Pieper, Hayden Foster, Luke Trevino, and Ignacio Meza all had tackles for losses with Sanchez, Pieper and Foster making theirs quarterback sacks.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team finished the year beating Voss 22-7.
Hilton Bock’s pass completion to Alejandro Arreola for a 32-yard TD gave the Spikes their first score in the opening quarter.
Bock ran 12 yards in the third period for a touchdown and the Spikes scored on defense in the fourth when Boris Durr caused a fumble that Daniel Vasquez scooped up and ran 35 yards for a TD. Durr also had a tackle for a loss.
Two PAT kicks were good
Eric Bocanegra had a 45-yard run, while Bock scrambled for 25 yards on another rushing attempt and Rylan Robinett had a rush that gained 15 yards.
The defense presented more of a case with interceptions turned in by Rylan Robinett and Nathaniel Kindrick.
Spikes 7A
In Boerne, the Spikes 7A team won 27-12.
Seth Shuler ran four yards for the first score and followed with the PAT kick.
Aiden Zavala’s two TD runs covered 53 and 8 yards
Cooper Jaimes scored from seven yards out
Other offensive highlights included Connor Bloomer catching a 77-yard pass from Shuler.
Gavin Whelan’s interception ended the game and Gerardo Degadillo had a total of 11 tackles that include five for losses. Two of Degadillo’s TFL were sacks.
Spikes 7B
Voss managed one win and it was over HPMS’ 7B squad with a score of 22-6.
Madden Brooks had a 55-yard touchdown run, and he also had an interception.
Nolan Anders snagged another interception in the Spikes secondary.
The Spikes ended the year 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.