Antlers lose lead, game in final minutes in heartbreaker against Fredericksburg

Despite a strong start, the Antlers were plagued by penalties and endured a punishing ground game by Fredericksburg, resulting in a heartbreaking 31-28 loss for Tivy Friday night at Antler Stadium in non-district action.
It took Tivy 1:30 minutes and four plays over 75 yards to score on their first possession of the game when senior quarterback Kale Lackey found the endzone on a 29-yard run. Will Robinson, also a senior, split the uprights to give Tivy a 7-0 lead with 10:34 remaining in the first quarter.
The Billies began their march down the field and were 30 yards from a touchdown when Tivy senior Luke Johnston swooped in for an interception and denied Fredericksburg a chance to get on the scoreboard.
Tivy was unable to capitalize on the turnover and an Antler miscue on the punt gave the Billies back the ball on Tivy’s 13 yardline, an opportunity Fredericksburg did not take for granted, scoring when senior quarterback Sam Will Degenhardt tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior Charles Johnson. The PAT attempt was good by senior Jovany Alva to knot the score at 7-7, with 2:24 left in the opening period.
The Antlers answered quickly with a 56-yard run by senior Logan Edmonds. Robinson made good on the PAT to give Tivy back the lead at 14-7 with 10:52 on the second quarter clock.
The Tivy defense managed to contain running Billie senior running back Jesse Leija and forced Fredericksburg to settle for a field goal, which Alva nailed with 2:26 left in the half, decreasing the Anters’ lead to 14-10.
The Billies returned to the field after the break with a determination and fire, retaking the lead with a 10-yard run by Leija with 7:27 left in the third quarter capping a 69-yard drive.
Senior Jake Layton scored on a 13-yard run at the 2:09 mark to give Tivy back the lead at 21-17 after Robinson’s successful PAT kick.
After earning more than 50 yards rushing on Fredericksburg’s next possession, Leija punched in a touchdown from less than a yard away to begin the fourth quarter. Alva stayed perfect on the night with PAT kicks and the Billies regained the lead 24-21.
Lackey ended a 53-yard drive by scoring on a 25-yard keeper and Robinson nailed the PAT. With 6:30 remaining in the game, Tivy was back on top 28-24.
Yellow flags were flying on both sides of the ball, but the one that stung the most was when Edmonds sprinted for a 62-yard Antler touchdown that was called back on a holding call.
The Billies were making their way back to the endzone when Adan Hernandez recovered a forced fumble, giving possession back to Tivy, who ultimately were forced to punt.
Layton continued his stellar efforts as punter, landing the Billies and their own 5 yardline with less than four minutes on the clock.
Leija provided 60-plus yards rushing on the next Fredericksburg series, leading to a 28-yard touchdown pass from Degenhardt to junior Drake Threadgill giving the Billies a 31-28 lead with 2:27 left in the game.
The clock was seemingly still on the Antlers’ side, however a pentalty against Tivy during the Billie’s PAT kick meant that the Fredericksburg kickoff would take place on the Antler 30 yardline.
Alva attempted an onside kick that Antler junior Tanner Beck managed to fall on at the Tivy 20 yardline, but Tivy failed to reach a first down, giving back the ball, the clock and the game back to the Billies.
“This was not a game we should have lost,” Tivy Head Coach David Jone said. “We’ve got to get better with our feet and position … got to take pride in doing your job and doing your job the right way.”
Jones said the team let go a win that should have been theirs.
“We had the lead and put them down on the five (yardline) and they come back 95 yards to score,” Jones said. “We had a chance to ice the game and we made mistakes. We’ve got to get that fixed and corrected. That’s all we can do.”
The Antlers will be on the road the next two weeks, taking on Marble Falls Friday and opening District 13-5A play against Liberty Hill on Sept. 23.
