JOHNSON CITY – Center Point ended its baseball season on the road Tuesday with a 10-0 loss against Johnson City.
The Pirates recorded three hits. Two of those were by Fernando Rivera, while the other was off the bat of Joseph Fuentes.
Nick Zuercher pitched and went all five and two-thirds innings for the Pirates (1-11, 1-7). Zuercher struckout three Eagles, walked three and was charged with six earned runs.
Johnson City is one of the playoff teams of of District 29-2A.
CENTER POINT v JOHNSON CITY – APRIL 26
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 0 0 0 0 0 x -- 0 3 1
JOHNSON CITY 2 2 1 4 0 1 x -- 10 15 0
LP: Zuercher
SB: Rivera
LOB: 4
