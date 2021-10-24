Antlers record 49-34 loss to Floresville

The Antlers put up 500 offensive yards against Floresville, converted 5 of 8 fourth downs, utilized every man on the field and kept hope alive until the bitter end, but ultimately two stellar Tiger athletes and 88 penalty yards fueled Tivy’s District 15-5A Div. II 49-34 loss Friday night at Antler Stadium.
Tivy bested the Tigers in virtually every statistical catagory.
Led by Antlers Ryan Maberry and Fisher Middleton, Tivy posted 406 hard-fought ground yards on the night, while Floresville quarterback Braeden Fuller and Dareion Murphey combined for the team’s total of 346 rushing yards. The Antlers completed 86 plays to the Tigers’ 42. Tivy earned 24 first downs on the night, compared to Floresville’s 15.
The Antlers played with intensity and aggressively, keeping the ball on fourth downs more in this game than they have all season and finding success 63 percent of the time.
“We knew we were going to go for it. We didn’t have a choice. We had to keep the ball away from them and try maximize possessions,” Coach David Jones said. “We had a few opportunities the second half, but we didn’t play as well in some key areas. I’m proud of our kids. They never gave up, but we just came up short.”
Floresville made it clear early on that they were there for a fight, scoring in less than a minute on their first possession when Fuller capped a 70 yard drive with a two-yard keeper to score at the 11:01 mark. Josh Gonzales split the uprights to give the Floresville a 7-0 lead.
Tivy’s Fisher Middleton responded with two consecutive touchdowns, breaking through a crowded mid-field to race 48 yards to the endzone at the 8:39 mark and forced his way across the goal line from two yards with 5:02 remaining in the quarter. Stephen Grocki made good on both extra point kicks, giving the Antlers a brief 14-7 lead.
Fuller connected with Nate Luther at the 3:20 mark for a 75-yard touchdown pass. With Gonzales’ extra point kick, the Tigers knotted the score at 14-14.
Two minutes later, Fuller finished off a 75-yard drive to score from the six yardline on another keeper and Gonzalez nailed the extra point kick and Tivy ended the first period down 21-14.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, with Fuller finding the endzone on a 6-yard run at the 11:01 mark and Murphy sprinting 45 yards to score with 1:29 remaining in the quarter.
In turn, the Antlers were successful on a 7-yard run by Logan Edmonds at the 6:09 mark and Maberry scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Layton with 25 seconds remaining. Grocki was good for two points on the the extra point kicks, but the Antlers headed to the locker room down 35-28 at halftime.
Tivy got off to a sluggish start in the third quarter, allowing Fuller to break free and score on a 40-yard keeper with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter. Gonzales stayed perfect on the night with point after attempts and now the Antlers were down by two touchdowns.
The Tivy offense found its spark and pushed its way from their own 25 yardline, converting fourth downs twice on the series.
Standing mid-field, Layton launched a perfect, 32-yard pass to Jackson Johnston, who made a spectacular grab, landing at the Tiger 30 yardline. The Antler fans were excited, until it was clear that Johnston wasn’t getting up. A hushed crowd watched as Tivy Trainer Amy Sralla rushed to care for the Antler and quickly motioned for waiting Kerrville Fire Department paramedics to assist her.
Johnston was loaded on to a stretcher and transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be a severe leg injury.
“I hate that happened to him,” Jones said. “We will be checking on him after the game, but I don’t think it’s very good.”
Once play resumed, a determined Tivy offense finished off the drive with a touchdown, when Edmonds pushed his way through from the eight yardline. A miscue on the snap prevented Grocki’s extra point kick and the Antlers trailed 42-34 with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Murphy answered two minutes later by scoring on a 10-yard run and was successful on the boot to boost the Tigers to a 49-34 lead and the ultimate final score.
Tivy’s defense held Fuller and Murphy at bay throughout the final, scoreless period.
Antler nose tackle Travis Priddy led the defensive line throughout the night, working to contain the exceptional talent the Tiger duo exhibited on the field.
“I love what I do and I love playing with my boys,” Priddy said. “Sometimes it’s hard, but you just have to power through it. Just like in difficult situations like tonight. We didn’t give up and we continued to power through. Right now we are going to work our tails off and work hard to get to the playoffs. More than anything right now, we want to lift up our team mate, Jackson.”
At game’s end, the Antlers were not concerned with the score, but rather anxious to check on Johnston.
“We came out strong in the first half and were fighting our way through, but when Jackson got hurt, it .. well it hurt us,” Maberry said. “Jackson is one of my best friends and I hope that he has a speedy recovery. I am praying for him and his family.”
Maberry and Middleton fought hard for every yard they gained, determined to make progress on each play, as is evident the team’s fourth down conversions and total first downs for the game.
“Our offensive line played an amazing game. It was a high-emotion game and we had to get what we had to get,” Middleton said of the intensity in Tivy’s ground game.
As the Antlers look to next week’s must-win game against Medina Valley, Middleton and Maberry had a message for Tivy fans.
“We’re never going to give up. We are going to keep fighting no matter what,” Maberry said. “Right now, our eyes are on Medina Valley.”
Middleton said “We are one team. We are never divided and win or lose, as a team, we will be together through it all.
Jones commented on the disappointment in the loss and the path forward with a single win under their belts.
“I feel for our kids. They have been so good and they have fought so hard all year. They’ve been good teammates and I’m proud of them,” Jones said. “We need a win against Medina Valley next week and that’s what we will be working toward.”
Layton completed 11 of 19 passes on the night for 94 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another 62 yards.
Maberry carried 11 times for 162 yards, while Middleton finished 133 yards on 16 touches. Edmonds added 49 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
Johnston led the Antlers in receiving yards, making two grabs for 49 yards. Middleton earned 18 receiving yards on two catches. Maberry finished with three receptions for 16 yards, while Lake Audrain had two catches for eight yards and Edmonds received a single pass for five yards.
The Antlers (1-3, 1-7) will travel to Castroville on Friday, where they will take on Medina Valley in a battle for a playoff berth.
