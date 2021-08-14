Antlers show 'Flash' in first outing against Boerne

BOERNE – The Antlers showed some flash in their first football scrimmage by registering half a dozen long-range plays on Friday night against Boerne High School.
“We had about five or six explosive plays in a quarter which tells us we can score,” said Tivy head coach David Jones. “Of course, we had some mistakes, but overall, I think we are meeting some expectations. Film always helps sort some things out and the film session was an eye-opening experience for some of our players."
Most of Tivy’s scores came from passes over the top with Jake Layton pulling the trigger, although Kale Lackey went for a 50-yard run when he saw some time under center.
Logan Edmonds and Ryan Maberry performed solidly as ball carriers and Fisher Middleton lined up at receiver.
Logan has some quickness and good vision and Ryan is getting some reps to get better after being hurt last year. We know what Fisher can do. We have some good runningbacks,” said Jones.
Defensively, linemen Asher Fineske and Travis Priddy were singled out positively along with linebacker Colton Smith.
“The assessment of the defensive coaches is that we have a way to go, but we’ll get there,” Jones said.
Tivy hosts San Antonio South San on Friday night at Antler Stadium in the final scrimmage before regular season action the following week.
Scrimmage times are 5 p.m. for junior varsity and freshmen with varsities facing off at 7 p.m.
