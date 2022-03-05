Lady Spikes take gold at HPMS Relays

Lady Spikes track and field teams easily won their respective divisions at the Hal Peterson Middle School Relays held Wednesday at Antler Stadium when the eighth grade and seventh grade squads scored 252 points.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The eighth graders outpointed Wimberley Danforth (129), Boerne North (121) and Medina Valley (61) when 22 athletes figured in the effort.
First place efforts were headlined by multiple wins from Juliana Contreras in the 400 meters, as a member of the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Contreras ran 1:05 in the 400, while aiding the 4x100 to 53.11, and 4x400 to 4:53.
Leighton Hale scored first places on the 4x100, and in the triple jump with 30-8.
Ellie Harris and Belia Gomez rounded out the 4x100.
Other individual top finishes were from Addie Kincaid running 9:08 in the 2400, Ryleigh Barney's 2:39 for the 800 meters, Ava Lea Odonnell going 54.81 in 300 hurdles, Ainsley Gilbreath winning the 1600 in a time of 5:43 and the 4x400 with Presley Martin, Addi Bates, and Ava Reyes joining Contreras.
Gilbreath, Odonnell, Hale, Tatum Harris, Emma Clayton, Hale, Gomez, Bates, Reyes, Kincaid, Desire Alvarado and Logan Pruitt earned second place finishes.
Odonnell took two runner-up positions when she ran 17.89 in the 100-meter hurdles and recorded a 14-8 1/2 long jump effort. Hale's second place finishes were 13.90 for the 100 meters and as a leg of the 4x200 that was timed in 1:56. Gomez was on the 4x200 and ran second in the 200 meters with 28.86.
Reyes, Barney, Martin, Caitie Taylor and Rowen Garcia took thirds in their respective events of the 800, 200, 1600, discus, and long jump.
Fourth spots went to Leilah Rodriguez, Ellie Harris and Clayton in the 800 meter run, 100 hurdles and 200 meters.
Anna Canty won two fifth's in hurdles and Tatum Harris had HPMS' other fifth in the 100-meters race.
Melania Campos, Garcia, Syrie Nicholas, Alvarado, Kincaid and Emory Hernandez scored one point each based on sixth places from the 2400, 400, shotput, discus, high jump and triple jump.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The seventh Lady Spikes dominated Boerne North (139 1/2), Danforth (137) and Medina Valley (66 1/2).
Eme Evans recorded three individual firsts, taking the 200 with 28.11, long jump and triple jump, respectively with lengths of 14-2 1/2 and 29-10, and added another when she ran a leg of the 4x100 that clocked 54.38.
Other 4x100 relay members included Gracie Thomas, Rylan Adams and AJ McDonald. Thomas also came in first in the 100 meters at 12.9.
Paige Doty's 2:42 in the 800, and Carmel Murphy's 19.21 over the 100-meter hurdles made for remaining top places.
Abigail Smithson rolled to a trio of second places in the 800 (2:45), 400 (1:07), and triple jump (28-10 1/2). Adams on the 4x200, and at high jump (4-6) was another multiple winner of seconds. Thomas added seconds in the 4x200 and long jump (13-8). The 4x200 turned in 1:58 when Antonella Brown and Evans completed the group. Danna Cisneros ran 9:24 in the 2400, and 5:58 in the 1600 for another pair of seconds. Brooke Bailey (300 hurdles), Ava Dominguez (shot), Addison Applewhite (pole vault tie), and Lauren Cummings (pole vault tie) also produced second place points.
Adams, Lily Gonzales, Doty, and Smithson came in third for the 100-meters, 300 hurdles, 1600, and long jump.
Bryn Lidiak, Lauren Cummings, and Abigail Juarez were among eight events where HPMS had fourth place finishes. Lidiak's came in the 2400 and 4x400. Cummings ran fourth on the 800 and 1600. Juarez gave the team her fourth's in the 400 and 4x400.
Other fourth places came from Idk Westra, Murphy, Charlotte Copeland, and Thomas as individuals during the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and triple jump. Savannah Dicicco and Smithson were members of the fourth place 4x400.
Audrey McCullough (shot), Dicicco (high jump tie), and Jillian Stebbins (high jump tie) took three fifth spots.
Hailey Nostrand placed sixth in the 2400.
