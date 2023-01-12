Spikes win big after holiday

In their first games back after Christmas break, all Spikes basketball teams were firing on all cylinders when they swept Geronimo Navarro for four wins on Monday, Jan. 9.
Spikes 8A
At Spikes Gym the HPMS 8A team won 51-22 over Navarro.
Ethan Rendon had 18 points for scoring honors against the Panthers and was one of eight players making marks.
Caleb Elliston also was in double figures with 12 points.
Caleb Peschel and Gerardo Delgadillo added six apiece. James Riley pitched in three, while two each by Carter Marquez, Gavin Whelan and Trevin Vergara rounded out scoring.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team came away with a 45-14 victory against Navarro.
Nolan Anders paced points with 10.
Jayden Caliendo put in seven, Emilio Mena had six, Zayden Long, Gram Barker, Jose Garcia and Trevon Holmes all made four each, while Xavier Almendariz and Nicolas Marquez both had two.
Spikes 7A
In the Spikes 7A game played at Navarro, HPMS won easily 75-25.
Kyrin Armelin with 31 points was one of three Spikes scoring 10 or more points.
Kenyon Armelin had 11 and Josh Wheatfall came up with 10.
Completing scoring were Francisco Ramos (7), Aden Baldwin (5), Darrin Alvarado (4), Jack Valentine (3), Tony Montoya (2), and Edward Eastland (2).
Spikes 7B
Prior to the 7A win, HPMS’ 7B group took a 55-4 decision over Navarro.
Christian Benavides had 12 points and Charles Eastland added 10 to the win.
Jaiden Castillo with eight, Logan Kileen with seven, Noah Macias and Jonathan Tienda at six each, Jonathan Anderson getting four, and Logan Dunbar with two all helped add points to the final total.
