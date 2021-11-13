Spikes split with South in season opener

Basketball season got underway Monday for Hal Peterson Middle School boys, who won two of four games against Boerne South.
Spikes 8A
The 8A Spikes came up short, and the Spikes were almost over the hump in what turned out to be a narrow 34-32 loss in Boerne.
President Calamaco, Khaleb Ortiz and Alan Viera all scored eight points each for the Spikes to pace point production.
Spikes 8B
In the Spikes 8B game, HPMS won a squeaker, 23-20.
Hilton Bock scored 11 to lead Peterson.
Anthony Montoya recorded five points, while Guy Flores added three and Mikkel Pieper and Jeremiah Wright finished two apiece rounded out the scorebook totals.
Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, the HPMS 7A team fell by a score of 47-36.
Ethan Rendon was the leading scorer for the Spikes with 15 points, but seven other players put in field goals or free throws to contribute in a mostly balanced effort.
Wesley Miller, Aiden Zavala and Gavin Whelan pitched in four points each, while James Riley added three and two apiece came from Seth Schuler, Caleb Peschel and Brandon Montoya.
Spikes 7B
In the HPMS 7B game, the Spikes won 44-40.
Xavier Alamendariz with 14 points and Tennyson Majia with 10 were point leaders, while another half dozen Spikes chipped in as well.
Trevan Vargara scored seven points. Aaron Lara and Jonah Gillespie managed four points each. Two points apiece were posted by Logan Spalding and Trevon Holmes. Noah Anders’s added a free throw.
The Spikes will continue play on Monday against, with the seventh grade on the road and eight graders hosting.
