Antlers butt heads with Rams, fall in title match

The Antlers butted heads with the Rams on Saturday for the championship of Tivy’s Antler Classic Soccer Tournament and Del Rio broke a 2-2 deadlock with two second half goals to claim the title, leaving Tivy 2-2 for early season action.
Fern Manzano notched Tivy’s first goal with a penalty kick. Will Robinson used an assist from Bhodey Miller to collect a clean goal that tied the match.
“We grew after not playing well against Bastrop in our first game of the year,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “I was proud of our effort in our tournament, and we gained some confidence,” Zunker said. “Right now we are trying to find what works for us, and learn from the experience. We are a young team with only four seniors so we have some filling in to do. We expect to find some things by January 27 when we start district."
Tivy goes to Lender Glenn for more tournament matches this coming Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.