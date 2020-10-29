KYLE – Tivy took another move forward towards locking up one of the four playoff seedings from District 26-5A when the Lady Antlers got past Kyle Lehman 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 in district volleyball road action Tuesday night.
Ally Scheidle followed up an 18 kills match last Friday with 20 against the Lady Lobos. Neva Henderson assisted 21 times, Tyler Elkins served four aces, Keirson Jalowy made 17 digs and Hailey Davis had three blocks.
The win was TIvy’s second straight, running the team to 11-6 overall and 7-4 in district with a home match on tap when Seguin comes to Antler Gym on Friday.
Junior Varsity, Freshmen
Tivy split sub-varsity matches as the junior varsity fell to Lehman in two sets, while the freshmen won 2-1.
The JV team lost by set scores of 15-25, 18-25.
Emma Miller recorded six kills. Stella Hendricks added four, and Toby Treiber pitched in three kills.
The Lady Antler freshmen team won 25-17, 23-25, 25-20.
Millie Howerton made 11 kills. Kenley Tackett had a solid all-around performance with six kills, three aces and six digs. Lauryn Rodgers served five aces, made five digs and had six assists, while Hattie Ahrens was credited with two kills, two aces and six assists.
