Antlers edged in opener by Heights in extra innings

SAN ANTONIO – A very positive effort finished in heartbreaking fashion for the Tivy Antlers when they opened the District 26-5A baseball race with a 2-1 loss to Alamo Heights in eight innings on Tuesday.
The loss overshadowed a fine performance by starting pitcher Eric Tenery, who struckout 14 Mules and allowed just four hits through six innings.
Sam Letz whiffed three in an inning and one-third of relief, which had him listed as the losing pitcher after the Mules pushed across their winning run with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
"Eric was lights out, and Sam was really good as well,” said Tivy head coach Chris Russ.
Letz had Tivy's only hit and that came in the first when the Antlers took a 1-0 lead they carried all the way to the sixth inning. Kale Lackey scored the run when he stole home during Tivy's double steal attempt. Lackey scored before Letz was out attempting to take second. Lackey initially reached base via a walk and was helped around the base paths when Tanner Beck hit a hard ground ball.
“Alamo Heights’ pitcher was really good, and he is committed to Duke. Regardless, we have to get better at the plate and be able to put balls in play. We had way to many K's,” said Russ.
The Mules tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff triple that resulted in a score off a single.
Alamo Heights’ winning run came with one out in the eighth inning, when the Mules wrapped two bunts around an infield single and sacrifice fly.
“We almost completed a double play on the sac-fly to extend the game. I was proud of the kids’ effort,” Russ said.
TIVY v ALAMO HEIGHTS – MARCH 1
R H E
TIVY 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 1 0
ALAMO HEIGHTS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 -- 2 5 0
LP: Letz
