Lady Antlers split loop games

A two-day stretch of District 26-5A matchups saw Tivy take down Buda Johnson in road action Friday night before facing loop frontrunner New Braunfels Canyon Saturday at Antler Gym.
The latter contest, a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 loss for the Lady Antlers, dropped Tivy to 9-5 in district play and 13-7 overall, though Tivy did maintain a strong grip on fourth place in the district’s playoff race with two games remaining.
A win over Boerne Champion (7-7, 9-10) in the two teams’ scheduled match Tuesday at Antler Gym will send the Lady Antlers to a fourth straight playoff berth.
“A win over Champion will lock us in the fourth spot,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coates said, “and beating Dripping Springs (in our last game) would put us both in a tie for third.”
And while beating the Lady Cougars would have helped resolve some drama as district winds down, Coates was not down and out afterwards.
“We showed so much improvement from when we played Canyon the first time,” she said. “I’m very proud of my kids coming back after a tough Friday night match (vs. Johnson).”
Canyon is unbeaten and had given up two sets or less to just two teams in the 26-5A standings, but for a while Tivy gave the Lady Cougars a run for their money by managing seven ties in the first set, three in the second and six in the third. The Lady Antlers served into several leads, the largest coming in the second set when Tivy moved ahead 7-3 at one point.
Ally Scheidle spurred the Lady Antlers with 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, Neva Henderson recorded 10 assists, and Henderson, Hailey Davis and Tyler Elkins all served up a pair of aces each.
On Friday, Tivy was the team registering a sweep with its 25-14, 29-27, 25-21 road win at Johnson. Scheidle recorded 19 kills and was one of four players notching service aces along with Davis, Elkins and Taylor Kubacak.
Elkins also came up with 13 digs, Davis had two blocks, and Henderson set the table with 25 assists.
-----
In District 26-5A junior varsity action over the weekend, Tivy fell 25-10, 25-12 to New Braunfels Canyon Saturday at Antler Gym after dropping a tightly contested 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 decision to Buda Johnson Friday in Buda.
Stella Hendricks paced the Lady Antlers against Canyon with four serving aces, and teammate Ellie Harper knocked down three kills.
-----
In freshman play, New Braunfels Canyon topped Tivy 25-19, 25-15, in District 26-5A action Saturday at Antler Gym.
Kenley Tackett led Tivy with three kills and eight digs, and Cameron Sibert chipped in six digs.
The Lady Antlers dropped a 25-19, 25-14 decision at Buda Johnson in more district action Friday.
Hattie Ahrens had six kills for Tivy and Solaya Gorham added two kills and a block.
